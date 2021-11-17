Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.48

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.52. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 66,300 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

