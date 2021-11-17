Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Trading Down 2%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.26. 7,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 41,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

