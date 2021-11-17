Whiteheart One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,048.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $569.53 or 0.00947907 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $49,048.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00093169 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,287.93 or 1.00341783 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.89 or 0.07013497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.