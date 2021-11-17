Widercoin (WDR) Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $76,375.82 and $24,359.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Widercoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00093291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.85 or 0.07079051 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,475.99 or 0.99726871 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.