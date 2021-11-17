William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.90. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $226.15 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $61,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,313 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

