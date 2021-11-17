William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

LOGC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

LOGC opened at $3.55 on Monday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,307.95% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGC. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. 48.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

