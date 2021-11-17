William Blair Weighs in on Enfusion Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enfusion in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. William Blair analyst B. Suri anticipates that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

ENFN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE ENFN opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Enfusion has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.21.

In related news, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

