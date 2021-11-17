Wing Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00069235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00092640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,962.19 or 0.99241596 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.11 or 0.06963052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.