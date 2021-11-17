Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Wings has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

