Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Wingstop worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 66.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,160,000 after buying an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 12.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,032,000 after buying an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $2,070,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of WING opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.49 and a 1 year high of $187.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.14, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.