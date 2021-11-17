Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Wingstop worth $24,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Wingstop by 421.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 18,884 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $539,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $168.44 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 170.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

