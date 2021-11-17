WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.70 and last traded at $79.99. 9,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 293,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 67,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

