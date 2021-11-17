WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) shares fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.70 and last traded at $79.99. 9,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 34,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.07.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,592.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 293,918 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 91,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 67,694 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 1,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 40,691 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 34,405 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

