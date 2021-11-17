Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.7612 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

