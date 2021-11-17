Wolfe Research Upgrades Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to “Outperform”

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

ZION opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $99,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

