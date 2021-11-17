Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.09

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.09 and traded as high as $34.35. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 16,218 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 158,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 60,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 626.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 55,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

