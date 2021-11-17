Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Mcdonough now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WDAY. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.64.

WDAY opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,665.69, a P/E/G ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $303.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.25.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

