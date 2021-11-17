Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.43.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.25. Workday has a 52 week low of $204.86 and a 52 week high of $303.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,665.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 138.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 219.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 99.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

