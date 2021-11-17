Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post sales of $260,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $650,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $1.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.33 million, with estimates ranging from $7.39 million to $22.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on WKHS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 94.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,496 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $943,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 449,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $992.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.54.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

