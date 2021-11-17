World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of World Fuel Services worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $189,697,000 after buying an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,310,000 after buying an additional 480,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,737,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,176,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,572,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,047,000 after buying an additional 167,646 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

INT opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $37.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

