Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.75

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

