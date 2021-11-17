Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $516,568.64

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $516,568.64 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.87 or 0.00013039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00068272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00092304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,409.41 or 1.00045409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.89 or 0.06935653 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

