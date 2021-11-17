Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Down 1%

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.58 ($21.86) and last traded at €18.60 ($21.88). 16,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €18.78 ($22.09).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €18.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.52.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

