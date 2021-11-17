WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Short Interest Update

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the October 14th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WXXWY opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. WuXi Biologics has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $43.36.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WuXi Biologics (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.