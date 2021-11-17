Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.95

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.95 and last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 253078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XLO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Springs Capital Managemen bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

