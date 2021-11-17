XMON (XMON) Achieves Market Cap of $24.66 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $16,493.52 or 0.27515324 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $24.66 million and $409,688.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

