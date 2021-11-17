xSuter (XSUTER) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $205,691.00

xSuter (CURRENCY:XSUTER) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One xSuter coin can now be bought for about $213.42 or 0.00351963 BTC on exchanges. xSuter has a market cap of $4.27 million and approximately $205,691.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSuter has traded up 62.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00071102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00093056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,724.76 or 1.00144599 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,281.33 or 0.07060580 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About xSuter

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

xSuter Coin Trading

