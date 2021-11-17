XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market capitalization of $259,461.25 and approximately $61.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

