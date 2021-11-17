Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $134,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $2,699,360. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,110,000 after buying an additional 33,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,417,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,464,000 after acquiring an additional 69,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,963,000 after buying an additional 569,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

YMAB opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $827.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

