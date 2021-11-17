Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,746,700 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the October 14th total of 2,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
YMDAF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.
About Yamada
