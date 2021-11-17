Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,746,700 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the October 14th total of 2,201,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

YMDAF stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Yamada has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.80.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

