Yap Stone Achieves Market Cap of $216,200.48 (YAP)

Yap Stone (CURRENCY:YAP) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Yap Stone has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Yap Stone coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yap Stone has a market cap of $216,200.48 and $3,139.00 worth of Yap Stone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Yap Stone Profile

Yap Stone (YAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 24th, 2019. Yap Stone’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Yap Stone is www.yapstone.pro . Yap Stone’s official message board is medium.com/@yapstonecity

According to CryptoCompare, “YAP CHAIN is a decentralized blockchain ecosystem that makes Smart City as a single unified computer that enables users to make smart payments, contract, MOU, voting, etc. without the involvement of a 3rd party, thus allowing users to enjoy convenient and secure city life. “

Buying and Selling Yap Stone

