Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares dropped 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 61,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,992,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 422.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 29.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

