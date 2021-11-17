yAxis Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,997.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and $77,997.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.07 or 0.00006795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get yAxis alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00093349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,448.04 or 1.00842452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.52 or 0.07037551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yAxis Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

yAxis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yAxis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yAxis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.