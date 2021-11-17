Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Up 120.6% in October

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 120.6% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:YSAC opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yellowstone Acquisition by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

