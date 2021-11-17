Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,669 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Yext worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 65.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 472,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $292,430.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,174.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

