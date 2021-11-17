YIELD App (YLD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $754,650.00

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. YIELD App has a total market capitalization of $47.44 million and approximately $754,650.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00227342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YLD is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 130,969,003 coins. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.