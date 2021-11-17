Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $174.25 million for the quarter.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.27. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yiren Digital stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of Yiren Digital worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.