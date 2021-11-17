yOUcash (YOUC) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 17th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and $365,199.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00223722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

