Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.88

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 2217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Yue Yuen Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yue Yuen Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.