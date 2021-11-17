Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.26. Yum China reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.77.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Yum China has a twelve month low of $52.53 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

