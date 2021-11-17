YUMMY Market Capitalization Tops $8.71 Million (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $8.71 million and approximately $218,273.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00069568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00070191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00093399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,165.91 or 0.99853808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.75 or 0.06966761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,124,540,373 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.