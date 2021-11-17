YUSRA (YUSRA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,479.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One YUSRA coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YUSRA has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $163,479.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00070794 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00070864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00095485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,422.16 or 1.00844901 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.97 or 0.07098231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

