Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $811,456,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,661,970 shares of company stock valued at $812,205,048. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,145 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.