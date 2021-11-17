Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $485.38 Million

Analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post $485.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $493.40 million and the lowest is $480.50 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted sales of $215.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. Barclays boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,078,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,335,000 after buying an additional 85,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,693,000 after buying an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,423,000 after buying an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $992.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

