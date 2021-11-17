Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $752.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will report sales of $752.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the highest is $772.00 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $675.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,200,809 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,689,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,388,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,680,000 after acquiring an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,747,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,298,000 after acquiring an additional 114,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,538,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,341,000 after acquiring an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,290,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $248.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $130.82 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

