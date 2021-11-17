Zacks: Analysts Anticipate StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.41 Million

Equities analysts forecast that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce $185.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.25 million and the lowest is $180.58 million. StarTek posted sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $712.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $705.46 million to $720.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $736.50 million, with estimates ranging from $708.99 million to $764.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.31 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on SRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research began coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

SRT opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.44. StarTek has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

