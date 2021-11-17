Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will post $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.14. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

