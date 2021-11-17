Zacks: Analysts Expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts forecast that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. EQT posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $6.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in EQT by 1,602.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

