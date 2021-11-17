Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000.

TWNK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

