Zacks: Analysts Expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings. Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAM. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:RYAM traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 434,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,032. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a market cap of $398.36 million, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 126.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 47.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.