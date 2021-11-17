Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will announce sales of $188.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.50 million and the highest is $189.00 million. Cohu posted sales of $202.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year sales of $884.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $883.80 million to $884.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $864.70 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $870.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

COHU stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Cohu has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 30.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cohu by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohu by 37.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.